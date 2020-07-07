Jess Glynne Claims She Was ‘Discriminated’ Against When Kicked Out of Restaurant

Jess Glynne accused a restaurant of "pure discrimination" after she was kicked out for wearing a hoodie.

The British singer-songwriter took to Instagram on Monday (July 6) to reveal she was turned away and refused a table at Mayfair’s Sexy Fish — an expensive Asian seafood restaurant in London — for not wearing the appropriate attire.

Glynne shared a selfie of herself sporting a grey oversized hoodie, jogging pants, sneakers and a black cap along with a message for the restaurant.

"I turned up to your restaurant looking like this and you looked me and my friend up and down and said no you can’t come in and your restaurant was EMPTY," Glynne explained.

"I then went to @amazonicolondon who greeted me and my friend with pure joy and we had a banging meal with wicked service," she wrote. "@sexyfishlondon please check yourself if this is how you treat people cause it’s rude, off putting, embarrassing and most definitely not inviting."

Glynne continued, "We were made to wait and 2 members of staff came to look at us and make a decision based on our appearance. I think the attitude of your staff needs to change as that was pure discrimination. Thanks and bye."

Jess Glynne, Instagram

Twitter users quickly pointed out Sexy Fish has a strict dress code (which is detailed on their official website), while others called out Glynne's "privileged" and "entitled" behavior, as well as her use of the word "discrimination" in the wake of recent Black Lives Matter protests across the globe.

The Grammy winner has since released a statement via Instagram, acknowledging that she should not have used the word "discrimination" to describe her situation.