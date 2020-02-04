Jessica Simpson revealed she almost starred in The Notebook.

In her new memoir, Open Book, the singer-actress claims she "turned down" the role of Allie — made famous by Rachel McAdams — because it required a sex scene with Ryan Gosling. She made the revelation as she recalled tearfully watching the 2004 film on a flight after she had decided to end her marriage to husband Nick Lachey.

"The statement went out while I was in the air, but nobody on the plane knew a thing, except that Jessica Simpson was loudly sobbing in first class," she wrote. "Then they announced that the movie we all had to watch was The Notebook. 'Oh God,' I thought. The most romantic movie in the world, and I was leaving Nick."

"I knew exactly what the movie was about because I had read the script but turned it down because they wouldn't budge on taking out the sex scene," she continued. "And it would have been with Ryan Gosling, of all people."

She went on to explain that she first met the Oscar-nominated actor when she auditioned for The Mickey Mouse Club in 1993, referring to Gosling as her first "hard crush." She wrote in her book, "I was in love. Before anybody knew how hot Ryan Gosling was going to become, I had a vision."

Last week, Simpson also recently revealed Gosling and Justin Timberlake had a bet she didn’t know about.

“Apparently him and Ryan Gosling had a bet on who would kiss me first when they were 12 years old," she told Jimmy Kimmel. "And so, he texted Ryan and said he won the bet. And I was like, ‘Oh, okay. Um... so we don’t kiss again.'"