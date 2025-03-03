Where to Buy Your Fabric Now That JOANN Fabrics Is Closing for Good

Wondering where to buy fabric for your custom clothing and sewing projects now that JOANN is closing? We've got you covered.

After more than 80 years in business, JOANNE Fabrics and Crafts is set to close its doors for good in the U.S.

Founded in Ohio in 1943, JOANN, a.k.a. Jo-Ann Stores, LLC, is set to shutter over 800 stores in 49 U.S. states in 2025 after filing for bankruptcy twice in the past year.

READ MORE: Where to Do Amazon Returns if Your Kohl's Is Closing

According to USA Today, the retailer will shutter all locations by the end of May following an auction that "put Joann's assets under new leadership."

For years, JOANN has been many people's go-to for sewing projects thanks to the chain's sizable fabric department.

If your local JOANN is closing down though, fret not: We've rounded up a number of alternative stores where you can still buy fabric today.

Walmart

Walmart is one of the more popular and widely available chains that offers fabric and other sewing-related goods, including Value Cuts assorted fabric bundles. However, not every Walmart has a fabric department, and stock will vary by location. Be sure to check with your local Walmart store.

Hobby Lobby

You can also find fabric by the yard, fabric scraps and sewing supplies at your local Hobby Lobby store, though available products and styles will vary by location.

Michaels

Did you know you can buy fabric at Michaels? Select Michaels stores offer a fabric and sewing department with up to 1,400 cut-to-order fabric styles, depending on location. According to the craft chain, they "offer a vast selection of high-quality fabrics, perfect for beginners and seasoned sewers alike." You can find which Michaels stores in your state offers fabric here.

Local Stores

Why not shop local and support small business? A quick Google search for "fabric shop near me" may just yield surprising results for local fabric and sewing supplies stores in your area. You'll likely find more unique options than at big chain stores, and some small fabric shops even offer sewing classes, groups and workshops.

Fabric Wholesale Direct and Other Online Shops

If the fabric options at your local big chain just aren't cutting it, or if you have no access to a local, small-business fabric shop where you live, you can always order fabric online. Though online shopping for fabric has its cons (you obviously can't touch the fabric or see how it looks in different lighting before buying), one pro is that there are usually thousands more options to choose from online via stores such as FabricWholesaleDirect.com, MoodFabrics.com and more.