Wondering where to drop off your Amazon returns now that your local Kohl's is closing down? We've got you covered.

By April 2025, Kohl's will close 27 of its most under-performing locations in the U.S. in order to streamline costs amid a challenging time for brick-and-mortar retail.

Some of the soon-to-be shuttered stores include locations in Alabama, California, Illinois, Ohio, New Jersey, Arkansas, Massachusetts, Oregon, Georgia, Colorado, Idaho, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Aside from its low prices and beloved Kohl's Cash rewards program, the retail chain has been appreciated for offering free and easy Amazon returns at its Kohl's Amazon Return Drop-Off centers.

Since 2017, customers who wish to return products purchased via Amazon have been able to simply bring their goods to their local Kohl's, walk up to the store's Amazon Returns drop-off counter, flash a QR code received after submitting their return request online and send their returns on their merry way back to Amazon.

While returns must meet certain eligibility requirements, such as being sent back within a specific time frame or products being unused and in their original packaging, many Amazon customers take advantage of the company's convenient and flexible return policy each and every day.

It's estimated that Amazon ships a staggering 1.6 million packages per day. The site's average return rate sits somewhere between 5 percent to 15 percent of products sold, and it's reported that any given Kohl's location can receive hundreds of Amazon returns each day.

If your local Kohl's is closing though, don't worry—there's plenty of other convenient places you can drop off your Amazon returns.

Staples

Similar to Kohl's, Staples accepts Amazon returns free of charge.

Just show your return QR code to a store associate and Staples will pack, label and ship your return.

Whole Foods Market

Over 550 Whole Foods grocery stores in the U.S. accept Amazon returns, and you don't even need a box or label, as long as you have your return QR code.

Just bring your return item up to the Whole Foods customer service station.

Some Whole Foods even have designated Amazon returns kiosks to make the process even faster and easier.

Amazon Lockers

You can drop off select Amazon returns at an Amazon Locker.

If your return is eligible, the option will appear in your Amazon Online Returns Center when you apply for a return. You can then select the nearest Amazon Locker for your return.

Amazon Locker returns must be packaged in a box smaller than 18x14x12 inches.

UPS Stores

UPS Stores and UPS Accent Point Locations also accept Amazon returns, and the good news is UPS will pack, label and ship your return free of charge.

To do an Amazon return via UPS, just select the UPS Store Drop-off option when selecting your return method online. You'll receive a shipping code to show UPS when you go to drop off your return.

Other than official UPS store locations, some UPS Access Point locations include select CVS and Advance Auto Parts stores.

You can also hand your UPS-labeled return package to a UPS delivery driver.