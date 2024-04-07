Over a decade since its initial release, John Tucker Must Die is getting a sequel with the original cast involved!

Jesse Metcalfe confirmed new details in an interview with E! News regarding the sequel. While he admitted that the project hasn't been "fully greenlit," they already have new details about the plot.

"Hopefully, that'll push it over the finish line," he said. "We're in a Y2K moment right now, when nostalgia always sells. So, I'm optimistic that the movie will get made."

As for what the follow-up to the 2006 film about the then-high schoolers will be about, he explained that it will hit "on a lot of similar themes" but this time it will be "through the lens of the current landscape."

The script, which has been written, Metcalfe regarded as more "conscientious" and "not quite as misogynistic" as the original film. He revealed that his character has a "very funny" and great arc. John will have a daughter in this installment and fans will "see how fearful he is that she's gonna get John Tuckered."

On Mar. 24, three of the original cast members Metcalfe, Arielle Kebbel (Carrie Schaeffer) and Sophia Bush (Beth McIntyre) reunited for a panel at Epic Cons Chicago. Kebbel announced that she will serve as one of the producers on the movie.

"The rumor is true," she told the audience. "I started producing a few years ago. There is a script. We are very proud of it. It does involve all of the OG cast… That’s pretty much all I can say for now."

It seems as though fellow co-stars Penn Badgley (Scott Tucker), Brittany Snow (Kate Spencer) and Ashanti (Heather Montgomery) will also be returning with the trio, 18 years after the first film debuted.