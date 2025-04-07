The Wurst! Over 22,000 Pounds of Contaminated Sausage Recalled

Johnsonville issued a recall on its popular variant of sausage.

On April 5 (Saturday), the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced a recall on approximately 22,672 lbs. of the brand's cheddar bratwurst product.

After two customer complaints, the company issued the voluntary recall on its cheddar-flavored bratwurst, stating that the product "may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically hard plastic."

The affected products are limited to "Johnsonville BRATS CHEDDAR Bratwurst” and bear the package code B9FOD. The potentially contaminated sausages were produced on February 5, 2025.

"FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them," the agency said.

"These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," FSIS continued.

The potentially contaminated products were shipped to stores in Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Consumers with questions regarding the current recall may email Consumer Relations coordinator Amanda Fritsch at anachtweyfritsch@johnsonville.com.

Johnsonville is no stranger to recalls. In 2024, the company recalled roughly 35,430 pounds of turkey kielbasa sausage due to potential contamination with pieces of rubber, according to The Hill.

Also, in 2012, the USDA issued a report that Johnsonville's turkey sausage with cheddar cheese had to be recalled due to a batch of the product being contaminated with pieces of rubber gloves.