Please Stop Using Hotel Room Drawers and Shelves

For the most part, the length of time you plan to be in a hotel room depends on how you unpack. Sometimes living out of your suitcase is fine.

However, longer stays most likely mean you'll try to make things more homey by completely unpacking your suitcases. This means using the closet, shelves, and dresser drawers.

If you really want to put your clothing and other items in drawers and lay them on shelving in hotel rooms, make sure you pack a flashlight or ask to borrow one from resort maintenance.

According to Travel and Leisure Magazine, bed bugs don't just hang out in the comfort of mattresses. They've been found lurking in couch cushions, bed pillows, and yes, the joints and cracks in nightstands, desks, dressers, and shelving.

They're always ready to hitchhike home with you.

When checking other furniture for signs of bed bugs in a hotel room, a flashlight can help illuminate dark areas and allow you to see into crevices where bed bugs may hide.

According to Terminix, outbreaks are a real thing, especially because you have no idea who was in your room prior and how thoroughly the room was cleaned. Even with diligent housekeeping, bed bugs have their way of surviving.

These nocturnal insects feed on human blood and can hide in tiny crevices, making them difficult to detect. By being vigilant and knowing how to check for bed bugs in a hotel room, you can minimize the risk of encountering these unwanted pests during your travels.

A flashlight makes it easier to spot them before you get settled in, even if it's just for a couple of nights. Sadly, it could also be your own experience in the room as well.

BED BUG SIGNS

Dark, tiny spots or stains that look like blood





Unexplained bites on your own body





Exoskeletons/cast skins that are yellowish, shed by bed bugs





Literally seeing the bed bugs

As I mentioned above, even the most thorough cleaning by housekeeping may not get these disgusting little nibblers because it's not just the mattresses that aren't clean. According to the Escape website, the inside of drawers isn't part of the cleaning process, either, even though they should be.