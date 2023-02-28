JoJo Is Making Her Broadway Debut as Satine in ‘Moulin Rouge!’

JoJo is officially making her Broadway debut as Satine in Moulin Rouge! The Musical starting in April 2023.

The iconic singer announced the news via social media on Feb. 23.

"I can’t believe I’m finally able to say this… I’m making my Broadway debut in MOULIN ROUGE ❗️❗️❗️ When I first saw this musical I fell instantly head over heels in love. I watched from the edge of my seat, hanging onto every word of every song," she shared on Instagram.

She continued, "This show is a full on feast for the senses and the opportunity to play Satine feels like the culmination of so many dreams. I cannot believe I get to join this phenomenal cast and company!!!!"

JoJo, whose full name is Joanna Levesque, will play Satine for a 14-week limited engagement after Ashley Loren exits the role in April, along with Aaron Tveit, who originated the lead role of Christian in the Broadway production. Derek Klena will join JoJo as Christian.

JoJo is most well-known for her breakout 2004 hit "Leave (Get Out)" and released her most recent album, Trying Not to Think About It, in October 2021.

Several celebrities congratulated the singer in the comments of her Instagram post.

"Amazing!!!!" Demi Lovato wrote.

Betty Who added, "oh. my. god," while Nicole Scherzinger said, "Baaaaaabe dyyyying and liiiiiivibg for this ahhhhhhhhhhh I’m so happy for you! I’m gonna be front row!"

"LETS GO!!🔥 I’m coming!" former Fifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui vowed.

On TikTok, the "Too Little Too Late" singer revealed that she took private dance, voice, and acting lessons in preparation for the role.

The jukebox musical is the stage adaptation of the 2001 Baz Luhrmann film, and it opened on Broadway in 2019.

The sweeping, glittering musical has nabbed 14 Tony nominations and 10 wins. It features songs by Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Pink, Sia, and more, making JoJo's casting extra-perfect as a real-life pop star.

On Twitter, one fan pointed out that the musical should incorporate one of JoJo's hits into the soundtrack.

"Complete missed opportunity if they don't work 'Leave (Get Out)' into Moulin Rouge for JoJo," the person said.

"Oh she's about to EAT," another fan exclaimed on Twitter.

JoJo will appear in Moulin Rouge! The Musical as Satine from April 11 to July 16 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.