Britney Spears fans will soon be saying "I Wanna Go" to Broadway.

A musical inspired by Spears is coming to Broadway and is set to feature some of the singer's biggest hits, combining classic fairy tale characters with Spears' stacked pop catalog.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Once Upon a One More Time is a "musical adventure about claiming your own happily ever after."

The musical will follow a fairy tale book club that gets interrupted by a rogue fairy godmother, who drops a copy of The Feminine Mystique into the laps of the characters in order to show them life outside of "bird-made dresses and true love’s kiss."

Spears' hits “Oops!...I Did It Again,” “Lucky,” “Circus” and “Toxic” will feature in the show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show is being produced by James L. Nederlander and Hunter Arnold.

Spears is not credited as a producer for the musical. However, she was present for an early reading in 2019. She called the event "a dream come true for me."

"I’m so excited to have a musical with my songs — especially one that takes place in such a magical world filled with characters that I grew up on, who I love and adore," the pop icon said in a statement, according to Playbill.

The musical will be directed and choreographed by Keone and Mari Madrid, who have worked with Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish and more according to their IMDb.

Once Upon a One More Time opens at the Marquis Theatre in New York City on June 23. Previews begin May 13.