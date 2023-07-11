Jonah Hill Abuse Allegations Explained: See the Leaked Texts

Jonah Hill has been accused of emotional abuse and sexual misconduct by two women.

Over the weekend, the actor's ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady accused the actor of emotionally abusing and manipulating her while they were dating.

Brady posted screenshots of Hill's alleged text messages to her on her Instagram Story, sparking discourse on social media about Hill's use of the phrases "boundaries," "therapy speak" and more.

Brady claims she specifically waited until Hill's current partner, Olivia Millar, gave birth to her and Hill's daughter in order to not put stress on a pregnant woman. The couple welcomed their daughter in early June.

Brady also alleges Hill was "sexting," flirting with and "leaning on [her] for partner level emotional support" shortly before he started seeing Millar.

In a screenshot of one alleged text message, Brady requested Hill let his then-new girlfriend know about how recently he had allegedly sexted her, to which Hill replied, "I'm sorry WHAT." In one text, Hill allegedly asked Brady to hold his "hard [redacted]."

In a different screenshot, Hill allegedly admitted to sexting Brady "two months ago."

After Brady went public with her allegations, former Nickelodeon actress Alexa Nikolas claimed Hill once formed himself on her at a Hollywood party at Justin Long's house.

Below, here's what we know about the allegations against Jonah Hill.

Who Is Sarah Brady?

According to her Instagram bio, Sarah Brady is a surfer and law student. She started law school with a focus on environmental law at the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa in Honolulu in August 2022. She is also a surf instructor, according to People.

Brady started dating Hill around August 2021.

The former couple made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Hill's Netflix film Don't Look Up in December 2021. At the time, Brady posted a photo of the two in matching blue Gucci suits, captioning the photo, "I love you SO MUCH and was honored to be your date." She has since changed the caption to: "Misogynist hiding in plaint sight."

The pair split sometime in 2022.

What Did Jonah Hill Text to Sarah Brady?

On her Instagram Story between July 8 and July 10, Sarah Brady shared screenshots of many abusive and manipulative text messages Hill allegedly sent her while they were dating.

"This is a warning to all girls. If your partner is talking to you like this, make an exit plan. Call me if you need an ear," Brady captioned one of the text screenshots.

Some of the most shocking texts are about Hill's apparent "boundaries" for his romantic partner. In many alleged texts, Hill appeared to ask Brady, a professional surfer, not to post photos or footage of her in her bathing suit on social media.

In one alleged text, Hill seemingly chastised her for posting her "ass in a thong" online. Hill seemingly also cited "surfing with men" and "friendships with women who are in unstable places and from your wild recent past" as "boundaries" Brady shouldn't violate.

Hill also allegedly criticized "surf culture" and claimed he would never date a model.

When Brady accused Hill of gaslighting her and asked him to try to see things from her point of view, he allegedly denied the gaslighting and replied he was just "being nice."

See the Leaked Jonah Hill Texts Below:

What Happened Between Jonah Hill and Alexa Nikolas?

On July 8, actress Alexa Nikolas, best known for her role as Nicole on the Nickelodeon show Zoey 101, shared her own alleged experience with Hill.

"After reading Sarah Brady’s admirable post about #JonahHill I just gotta say when I was 16 I got invited to a house party at [Justin Long's] house," she tweeted, alleging Hill "came over at some point and we were all pretty wasted because of course the predators were feeding us minors a bunch of alcohol."

Nikolas claims Hill "seemed to have his eyes on me because at one point I wanted a cig and he said he had one in his car 'right outside.' Didn’t seem like too much of an effort so I trusted him. I went outside and he grabbed the cigs from his front seat."

The Zoey 101 star alleges Hill didn't give her the cigarette, which she "thought was weird," and that when they "walked back to the door I asked him for it and he said nothing but slammed me to the door and shoved his tongue down my throat."

"I was so appalled I pushed him off of me and ran inside," Nikolas tweeted.

Hill's team has not responded to Nikolas' allegations as of publishing.