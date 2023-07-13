Jonah Hill’s Lawyer Denies Actor Assaulted ‘Zoey 101′ Star Alexa Nikolas When She Was a Teen

Jonah Hill's lawyer has responded to allegations that the actor assaulted Zoey 101 actress Alexa Nikolas when she was 16.

In a letter to Jezebel, Hill's attorney Martin Singer called Nikolas' allegations “a complete fabrication."

Singer is a high-profile Hollywood attorney who has represented controversial stars such as Bill Cosby and filmmaker Brett Ratner, two men who have also been accused of sexual assault.

In early July, two women — Nikolas, as well as Hill's ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady — accused Hill of emotional abuse and sexual misconduct, respectively.

Brady, who was in a relationship with Hill between 2021 and 2022, put her ex on blast on Instagram when she posted a series of alleged text messages from Hill. The alleged text messages appeared to show Hill telling Brady what she could and could not post to social media — including photos of her in a bathing suit, even though she is a professional surfer — as well as who she was allowed to and not allowed to befriend, including male surfers, while they were dating.

Hill's ex also claimed Hill "sexted" her just before the actor coupled up with his current partner Olivia Millar, with whom he shares a daughter.

Shortly after Brady and Hill's alleged text messages went viral, Nikolas came forward with her own accusations against the Superbad star.

In a series of tweets, Nikolas alleged that around 2008, when she was 16 and he was 24, Hill forced himself on her during a party at fellow actor Justin Long's house.

Nikolas alleges the adult men hosting the party knew she and her friend were underage as they "[fed] us minors a bunch of alcohol."

According to the former Nickelodeon star, during the party Hill "slammed [her] to the door and shoved his tongue down [her] throat" when she followed him outside for a cigarette.