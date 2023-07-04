Has Jonas Brothers’ Seventh Album Outsold Kelly Clarkson Like 2007 Hit ‘Year 3000’ Predicted?

This is the moment Jonas Brothers fans have been waiting for since 2007 when they released their iconic cover of Busted's "Year 3000," which put them on the map.

Did the JoBros' seventh album really outsell Kelly Clarkson like the lyrics predicted?

On the 2007 jam, Nick, Joe, and Kevin sang, "I took a trip to the year 3000 / This song had gone multi-platinum / Everybody bought our seventh album / It had outsold Kelly Clarkson."

According to @chartdata and @KellyStats on Twitter, Jonas Brothers' seventh album, The Album, did not outsell Kelly Clarkson's latest release, Chemistry.

Despite sitting at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, Jonas Brothers' seventh album, which was released on May 12, 2023, has sold 52,000 units, with 35,500 of them being pure physical sales.

Meanwhile, Kelly Clarkson's Chemistry, which is her tenth studio album, has sold 53,300 units, with 43,000 being pure physical sales. Her album was released on June 23, 2023.

However, the JoBros may have another chance to make the iconic lyric come true. Some fans are arguing that The Album is technically not their seventh album since Chasing Happiness was a compilation album.

"This isn't their 7th studio album, so..." one fan tweeted with a GIF that said, "Better luck next time."

Another fan said that the Jonas Brothers failed to ensure that their seventh album outsold Kelly Clarkson, which completely throws history off the tracks.

And another fan found a loophole to explain the discrepancy.

"Did y'all read the lyrics? They said it was their seventh album and they were in the *YEAR 3000*. From what I understand, we are not in the year 3000 [yet]," the fan explained.

But has "Year 3000" gone multi-platinum like the lyrics said?

In the U.S., the song sold over a million units, which certifies it as platinum. But they technically have until 2999 to get to multi-platinum status, so there's ample time to fulfill the "Year 3000" prophecy.

Either way, the song has gone down in history as one of the most iconic tracks of the late 2000s, and members of Busted, who originally recorded it, told PopBuzz in 2016 that the JoBros' cover "paid their mortgages" for years due to the success of their take on it.