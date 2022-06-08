30-Year-Old Man Distraught After Judge Rules He Must Move Out of Parents’ House

A 30-year-old man is feeling unprepared for the real world after multiple eviction attempts resulted in a judge ordering him to vacate his parents' house.

A judge in Syracuse, New York, has ordered Michael Rotondo to move out of his parents' home after the man refused to leave despite receiving five written eviction notices over several months.

Christina and Mark Rotondo claimed their son, Michael, doesn't contribute to the family's expenses, refuses to help with chores and snubs the idea of leaving to make a life for himself.

After the eviction notices were ignored, the couple had no other option than to take their son to court.

According to HLN, CNN's sister network, Michael told the judge that he is aware his family wants him to move, but he is unable to establish a home for himself.

"I don't like living there," Michael said. "I'm getting together the means to do that."

"With my parents, they want me out right away, and they're not really interested in providing reasonable time, and the court is siding with them, as it seems," he added.

Christina and Mark reportedly began warning their son that his stay would be coming to an end back in February, but Michael dismissed each of their written eviction requests.

The parents also offered to help him secure a new place to live and give him a $1,100 cushion to help him get started.

Since Michael continued to refuse his parents' exit strategy, they were forced to take their son to court.

Michael asked the judge to dismiss the request, claiming he had "never been expected to contribute to household expenses, or assist with chores and the maintenance of the premises."

Michael also claimed the situation was "simply a component of his living agreement," according to filings obtained by CNN affiliate WSTM.

After hearing both parties, the court's ruling did not fall in Michael's favor.

New York State Supreme Court Judge Donald Greenwood disagreed with Michael's appeal, saying, "I'm granting the eviction. I think the notice is sufficient."

After court, Michael met with reporters and called the ruling "ridiculous," sharing he plans to appeal.

"It seems to me like I should be provided with, you know, 30 days or so, because generally, you get 30 days after you're found, you know, to have to vacate the premises," Michael said, as reported by CNN. "So I'm expecting something like that. But realistically, if that's not the case, I don't know."

Michael also told HLN that he is not sure why he is being asked to leave so quickly. Due to the eviction, his relationship with his family has suffered.

"I don't really hope to reconcile. I really just want to get out of the situation," Michael said.

He expects to be able to move within three months.