Did Julia Fox and Drake Date? Rapper Allegedly Gifted Her Birkin Bags Just Like Kanye

Did Julia Fox and Drake date? Rumors are circulating that the Uncut Gems star and the "God's Plan" rapper were romantically linked prior to Fox's relationship with Kanye West.

According to Page Six, Fox recently opened up about her relationship with Drake during an episode of her Forbidden Fruits podcast.

While addressing various headlines about the rumored romance, Fox revealed she personally told Ye about her previous flirtation with Drake right off the bat "because I'm just an honest person, I guess."

"He's a great guy and a gentleman, and that was it," Fox said about Drake, adding that "nothing really happened" between them.

"We were just, like, friends hanging out. I wouldn't say that we were dating," she added.

The brief and casual relationship took place in 2020 — two years ago, Fox pointed out.

A source told Page Six that Drake initially reached out to Fox by DMing her on Instagram to compliment her performance in Uncut Gems.

Although Fox claims that she and Drake weren't necessarily dating, he allegedly purchased two Birkin bags for her and she even stayed at his mansion in Toronto. Her trip was apparently cut short when the border closed due to COVID-19.

Interestingly, West recently bought Birkin bags for Fox and her friends. Now we can't help but wonder if he purchased the luxury handbags because of the Birkins she was supposedly gifted from Drake, who Ye previously feuded with publicly.

Thankfully, the two rappers buried their longstanding beef at a Dave Chappelle show in 2021. They also performed together at the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert, according to Page Six.

