Julio Iglesias, Spanish singer and father of Enrique Iglesias, had his luggage seized while traveling due to some unusual cargo last week.

According to Marca, airport officials in the Dominican Republic found a large stash of produce when Iglesias' luggage was seized and searched on Jan. 10 when his flight arrived from the Bahamas.

Officials reportedly discovered approximately 42 kilograms, or roughly 93 pounds, of fresh fruit and vegetables in the luggage, including strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, cherries, tomatoes, beets, celery, beans, spinach, lettuce and mushrooms, as well as some meat.

The outlet suggests Iglesias intended to bring the produce and meat into the Dominican Republic.

It's so far unclear if the singer will face any charges or fees related to the contraband.

Rosa Lazala, Director of Plant Health at the Department of Communications of Agriculture, explained that airport surveillance, inspection and passenger luggage pre-checks are carried out by the Dominican Republic's Health and Quarantine technicians.

The security measures, which take place at airports, shipping ports and various borders around the Dominican Republic, are set to ensure no animal or vegetable product enters the country that could potentially put the island at risk.

Iglesias is best known for his hit songs "To All the Girls I've Loved Before" (1984), "All of You" (1984) and "My Love" (1988).

In 1989, he made an appearance as Sophia's (Estelle Getty) date on the hit television show The Golden Girls.