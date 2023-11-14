Looks Like Kanye West Is Recording His New Album in Saudi Arabia

It looks like Kanye West is putting the finishing touches on his new album with Ty Dolla $ign in Saudi Arabia.

Kanye West Records New Album at Saudi Desert Resort

According to recent developments over the past few weeks, Ye's new album is loading. On Nov. 10, Instagram user __nrda shared an Instagram carousel that purports to show Ye's current living conditions as he finalizes his new LP. The photos, which can be seen below, show luxury tents set in a sprawling desert landscape. Another photo shows an open laptop next to speakers and a keyboard. The photos appear to be taken at Named Ashar Tented Resort in Alula, Saudi Arabia.

"Kanye’s current work environment in Saudi Arabia," the post is captioned. "The collaborative album with Ty$ is supposed to release before the end of the year."

The Latest on Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's New Album

The new Kanye West album featuring Ty Dolla $ign has been being teases for the last few months. In mid-October, they postponed the project while searching for a distributor. Last month, they announced a multi-stadium listening event, set to take place on Nov. 3. However, the show did not take place and no explanation was given. On Sunday (Nov. 12), Ty Dolla $ign told a crowd he just left Saudi Arabia where he was working on the album, which he said will be coming soon.

Check out Kanye West's current living arrangements in Saudi Arabia as he puts the final touches on his new album below.

See Photos of Where Kanye West Is Finalizing His New Album