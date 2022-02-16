It's been an eventful week for Kanye West on social media, but the mercurial rapper is now doing some explaining about his erratic posts on Instagram over the past few weeks and responding to people who say he's harassing Kim Kardashian.

On Tuesday (Feb. 15), Kanye hopped on his Instagram account and delivered his mea culpa for some of the hostile posts he's shared that were aimed at his estranged wife as well as her current boyfriend, Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson. The Chicago rapper-producer posted a photograph of himself surrounded by a cloud of smoke, which appears to be from his Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert in Los Angeles last December.

In the caption, Ye wrote that he “takes accountability” for his actions toward Kim and promised to be a better communicator on IG.

"I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication," he wrote. "I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me. I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener."

As far as him harassing his soon-to-be ex-wife, Kanye may be referring to his previous IG posts where he put Kim K. on blast for allegedly keeping him from seeing their children. In another post, the Donda 2 creator claimed that Kim had accused him of contracting someone to kill her. And in another post, Kanye fumed that he was still looking for an apology from the Kardashian family.

Additional Kanye criticism stemmed from a viral TikTok video in which he aggressively grabbed the arm of his now ex-girlfriend Julia Fox. One of the top comments on the clip reads, "This is what abuse looks like."

Some of Kanye’s most recent angry posts, which have since been deleted from his IG page, were aimed at Kim K’.s boyfriend Pete Davidson, whom Ye nicknamed "Skete," and his former collaborator and friend Kid Cudi.

Hopefully, Ye's latest missive to his fans is a sign that he will take a break from social media.

Check out Kanye West’s message below. Also, read tweets from people who feel that Kanye is harassing Kim on social media.