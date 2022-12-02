Kanye West Suspended From Twitter for Posting Swastika Image After Calling Himself a Nazi

Kanye West has been suspended from Twitter after sharing an image of a swastika, the symbol of the Nazis, merged with the Star of David, the symbol of Jewish identity and Judaism.

The image, which was shared late Thursday night (Dec. 1), was quickly blocked by Twitter for violating its rules.

PopCrush will not be sharing the image in this story.

Elon Musk, who purchased Twitter for $44 billion in October, announced in a tweet to another user that West's account had been suspended for "incitement to violence."

attachment-Screenshot 2022-12-02 at 01-26-27 Tweets with replies by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) _ Twitter loading...

On Thursday (Dec. 1), West, who has been spewing harmful antisemitic statements for the past few months, received backlash online after praising Adolf Hitler during his interview with conservative conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, which went viral.

During their conversation, West said he sees "good things about Hitler."

"I love everyone, and Jewish people are not gonna tell me, 'You can love us, and you can love what we're doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography. But this guy that invented highways, invented the very microphone that I use as a musician... You can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good.' And I’m done with that. I’m done with the classifications," he shared.

"Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table. Especially Hitler," West continued, at one point clarifying, "I like Hitler."

The rapper also referred to himself as a "Nazi."

This year, West has been accused of antisemitism and for upholding white supremacy.

We at PopCrush condemn Kanye West's antisemitic remarks.