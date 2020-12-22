Kat Von D Buys Historic House in Indiana to Escape Supposed ‘Tyrannical Government Overreach’

Kat Von D just bought her family a new home in Indiana—and the reason why may surprise you.

The celebrity tattoo artist shared a photo of herself holding up a “SOLD” sign in front of a newly bought historic property in Vevay, Indiana on Instagram.

“It’s official! Vevay, Indiana here we come!” she captioned the post.

The former LA Ink star claims there is "tyrannical government overreach" in her current home state of California, possibly alluding to policies like the state's mandatory mask mandate during the ongoing deadly pandemic.

“With all that has been taking place in California, with terrible policies, tyrannical government overreach, ridiculous taxing, amongst so much more corruption, we just felt the need to plant roots in a small town where there is nature, where my son can be free to play, where we can eventually retire one day,” she revealed on her Instagram story.

According to Realtor.com, the 38-year-old bought the historic Schenck Mansion. The seven-bedroom, fully-furnished house was built in 1874, sits on 10.6 acres, and features a four-story tower, water garden, gazebo and small vineyard. The Daily Mail reports she paid $1.874 million for the property.

She actually teased the purchase on Instagram back in November, posting, “I wonder if Vevay, Indiana would mind if I opened up a little tattoo shop up here…”

In a series of Instagram stories, Von D confirmed that the move to Vevay does not mean she is selling her current home or her tattoo shop in Los Angeles.

“I’m not closing my shop in LA. We aren’t selling our home. But will eventually be spending more time in beautiful Indiana once I finish doing some remodeling on our new historic house,” she added.

The make up mogul recently moved into a home in Los Angeles' Hancock Park neighborhood, which she just transformed into a public winter wonderland, and listed her Spanish-style villa in the Hollywood Hills this summer.