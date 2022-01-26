Kat Von D Lists Los Angeles Victorian Home With Blood Red Pool

Kat Von D is saying goodbye to Los Angeles and has listed her historic Victorian home. The house was built in 1896 and is located in the historic Windsor Square neighborhood.

Kat Von D has closed her tattoo shop, High Voltage Tattoo, in West Hollywood after 14 years and is moving to Indiana into the Schenck Mansion. The tattoo artist/musician/makeup mogul has also taken a step back to focus on her music

Her Victorian home in L.A. was featured in the movie Cheaper By the Dozen in 2003 and is massive. The 12,500 square foot home sits on over half an acre behind an ornate iron gate and high hedges, according to Dirt.

Here's a look inside of Kat Von D's 126-year-old Victorian home in Los Angeles which is currently for sale for $15 million.

Kat Von D Lists Victorian Built in 1896 in L.A. With Blood Red Pool Kat Von D has listed her Victorian home in Los Angeles that was built in 1896 and features a blood red pool and hidden speakeasy.