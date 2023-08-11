Katharine McPhee Forced to Pull Out of Final Jakarta Concerts Following ‘Horrible Family Tragedy’

Katharine McPhee has been forced to cancel her final concert appearances in Jakarta, Indonesia, following a "horrible family tragedy."

On Friday (Aug. 11), the American Idol alum announced she had to pull out of two upcoming shows in Asia, where she and her husband, David Foster, have been performing together.

"Dearest Jakarta fans, it’s with heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final two shows of our Asia run. David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us need to get back home to our family," McPhee shared via a statement posted to Instagram.

"Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all," she continued.

McPhee didn't go into detail regarding the family tragedy.

See her full statement below:

Celebrity friends wished her well in the comments section of her Instagram post.

"Sending my love and prayers for your family," Nicole Scherzinger wrote.

"Sending you and David love [and] hoping that everything is OK," Foster's ex-wife, Linda Thompson, shared.

"Sending you loads of love. I’m thinking of you guys," The Talk co-host Amanda Klotts commented.

According to Page Six, Foster will still perform in Jakarta on Friday and Saturday. He will be joined by Michael Bolton, Loren Allred, Peabo Bryson and Raisa as part of his David Foster and Friends Tour.

McPhee and Foster tied the knot in 2019. They welcomed their first child, son Rennie, on Feb. 21, 2021.

The couple have faced criticism in the past over their 35-year age gap.

"We all have the ability to label things and to look at something for the way that it looks or face value and make a judgment. So I totally get the judgment initially, but things are never as they appear ... and I'm in love with our love story and that's all that matters," McPhee shared on an episode of Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy Podcast.