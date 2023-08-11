Katharine McPhee’s 2-Year-Old Son’s Nanny Dies Suddenly, Singer Pulls Out of Tour Amid Family Emergency

Katharine McPhee is currently en route to the U.S. from Asia following the sudden death of her young son's nanny, according to reports.

TMZ reports that the nanny for McPhee and husband David Foster's 2-year-old son, Rennie, has died unexpectedly, prompting McPhee to rush home to the U.S.

The name of the nanny has not been made public as of publishing.

Earlier on Friday (Aug. 11), McPhee announced she would be unable to appear at her scheduled concert performances in Jakarta, Indonesia, this weekend due to a "horrible family tragedy."

"Dearest Jakarta fans, it’s with heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final two shows of our Asia run. David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us need to get back home to our family," McPhee shared via a statement posted to Instagram.

According to Page Six, Foster will perform as planned in Jakarta on Friday and Saturday. He will be joined by Michael Bolton, Loren Allred, Peabo Bryson and Raisa as part of his David Foster and Friends Tour.

McPhee and Foster tied the knot in 2019. They welcomed their first child, son Rennie, on Feb. 21, 2021.

The couple have faced criticism in the past over their 35-year age gap.

"We all have the ability to label things and to look at something for the way that it looks or face value and make a judgment. So I totally get the judgment initially, but things are never as they appear ... and I'm in love with our love story and that's all that matters," McPhee shared on an episode of Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy Podcast.