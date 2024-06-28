David Foster Slammed for Calling Wife Katharine McPhee ‘Fat’ in Resurfaced Clip

David Foster is on the receiving end of backlash after an old clip of him calling Katharine McPhee "fat" has come to light.

The video in question was posted to TikTok by the user @maniaph and is from 2023 when the pair performed as part of the David Foster and Friends concert.

"You may not know that we met 17, almost 18 years ago, when I was a little chubby and cheerful contestant on American Idol," McPhee told the crowd.

That's when Foster chimed in with his comment.

"Oh yeah. You were fat," he replied to her.

It didn't end there as McPhee said she was a little chubby and Foster agreed.

"I was a little chubby, OK?" she said.

"True," Foster retorted.

The couple continued to walk down memory lane as photos from their early days of working together flashed in the background. At one moment, a picture of Foster from 2006 popped up and McPhee made a comment about his weight too.

"David's had a few too many potato chips himself," she said.

People in the comments section of the video shared their thoughts on the exchange between the couple.

"This is Dinner Party Michael and Jan energy," one person said.

"I saw this show as well when it came near me. Enjoyed the singing, but their on-stage scripted banter is SO AWKWARD," commented another user.

"The fact that the audience laughed," added someone else.

"Brutal," a separate TikTok user said.

Foster and McPhee married in 2019 and the welcomed their son, Rennie, two years later.