Keanu Reeves’ Mom Designed Dolly Parton’s Iconic Playboy Bunny Outfit

Yes, Keanu Reeves actually dressed up in Dolly Parton's original Playboy Bunny costume.

On the Wednesday (Dec. 15) episode of Red Table Talk, The Matrix star shared the mind-blowing story of how his mother, costume designer Patricia Taylor, created the bustier used for Parton's iconic Playboy magazine cover back in 1978.

Reeves revealed he even got to wear the outfit as a Halloween costume one year following the photo shoot.

"So my mother was a costume designer," the actor explained. "She made some costumes for Dolly Parton, and she once did the cover of Playboy, and somehow I guess she got to take [the bustier] home."

Then, one Halloween, "I put on the ears and the bustier,” he recalled. “I wore sneakers with fishnet stockings and the bow tie. I had some pretty long hair, and I was Dolly Parton as a Playboy Bunny.”

Unfortunately, Reeves didn't share a photo of him in the costume, but fans are crossing their fingers that a photograph of him in it exists somewhere and that we'll get to see it someday.

Earlier this year, Parton revisited her iconic cover by dressing up in a similar costume to celebrate her husband Carl Dean's birthday. She shared a video with fans of her recreation.

"You're probably wondering why I'm dressed like this. Well, it's for my husband's birthday," she told her followers. "'Member sometime back I said I was going to pose on the Playboy magazine when I was 75? Well, I'm 75 and they don't have a magazine anymore."

She continued: "I was trying to do something to make him happy. He still thinks I'm a hot chick after 57 years and I'm not going to try and talk him out of that. And I hope he agrees. What do you think?"