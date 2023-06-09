Bill Murray, 72, Is Reportedly Dating Rapper Kelis, 43

Kelis' "milkshake" has reportedly brought a Ghostbuster to the yard!

The rapper, 43, is reportedly dating actor Bill Murray, 72, according to the U.S. Sun.

The outlet claims the pair hit it off after Murray attended the Mighty Hoopla Festival in South London last weekend, where Kelis performed.

Sources also claim the two were spotted at the same hotel together and have been "getting close for a while."

"They’ve met up in the States before which got people in the industry talking, and now are meeting up in London while they’re both here. They’ve clearly hit it off. They were both seen at the same hotel, and he’s been to watch her perform several times before he went to Mighty Hoopla," a source told the tabloid.

READ MORE: Geena Davis Says Bill Murray Harassed Her With Massage Device

"But they’ve also both shared relatively recent bereavements and have that common bond between them. Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap," the source continued.

The Groundhog Day actor's late wife, Jennifer Butler, passed away in 2021.

Murray has six six sons: Homer, 41, and Luke, 38, with his first wife, Margaret Kelly; and Caleb, 30, Jackson, 27, Cooper, 26, and Lincoln, 19, with Butler.

Kelis was previously married to rapper Nas. The two split in 2009 after the "Bossy" rapper accused him of abuse. The pair share a 13-year-old son, Knight.

She went on to marry Mike Nora, who passed away in 2022 due to stage 4 stomach cancer. Kelis and the late photographer share two children: son Shepherd, 8, and daughter Galilee, 2.