Geena Davis Says Bill Murray Harassed Her With Massage Device, Screamed at Her on Set

In Geena Davis' new memoir, Dying of Politeness, she revealed some unsavory stories of her time working with Bill Murray in the '90s.

According to Variety, via The Times UK and NME, Davis said in her book that she first met Murray in a hotel room, where he greeted her with a massage device called "The Thumper."

He insisted on using the device on her, despite her refusal.

Later, on set of their 1990 film Quick Change, Murray screamed at Davis in her trailer and continued to scream at her as he followed her from the trailer to set in front of hundreds of crew members.

"The way he behaved at the first meeting… I should have walked out of that or profoundly defended myself, in which case I wouldn’t have got the part. I could have avoided that treatment if I’d known how to react or what to do during the audition. But, you know, I was so non-confrontational that I just didn’t…" Davis said of the incident.

According to Variety via People, Davis wrote of the massage device, "I said no multiple times, but he wouldn’t relent. I would have had to yell at him and cause a scene if I was to get him to give up trying to force me to do it; the other men in the room did nothing to make it stop."

She added, "I realized with profound sadness that I didn’t yet have the ability to withstand this onslaught — or to simply walk out."

This isn't the first time Murray has been accused of bad behavior on set.

As noted by Variety, Charlie's Angels star Lucy Liu discussed her own negative experience with Murray in 2021.

Liu claimed that Murray made "unacceptable" insults to her on set of the 2000 movie.

Most recently, Murray was suspended from the film Being Mortal, which is Aziz Ansari's directorial debut.

Murray was accused of "inappropriate behavior," according to IndieWire.

Apparently, Murray was "particularly friendly with one female production staffer," who some have speculated to have been costar Keke Palmer.

Content warning: description of sexual assault.

Per IndieWire, Puck reporter Eriq Gardner wrote that, "At one moment when the two were in close proximity near a bed that was part of the production, Murray started kissing her body and straddling her. It was perhaps an unclear bit of physical comedy, but one that was unannounced. She couldn’t move because he outweighed her, she alleged. Then, he kissed her on the mouth, although when he did so, both Murray and the woman were wearing masks."

Murray allegedly came to a settlement after the incident, but has not issued a statement on Geena Davis' accusations.