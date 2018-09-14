Kelly Clarkson *FINALLY* Announces ‘Meaning of Life’ Tour Dates

Three months, and we're still breathing; nearly a year and we've still been waiting—

BUT

Kelly Clarkson has finally announced her 2019 Meaning of Life tour dates!

The "I Don't Think About You" singer, whose eighth LP dropped in October 17, has been teasing an upcoming tour for months, noting that just a few errant details have been keeping her from making a formal announcement. But the Is have been successfully dotted and the Ts successfully crossed, and finally, Kelly's Meaning of Life tour dates are here.

Clarkson also announced that her Voice Season 14 winning act Brynn Cartelli and Kelsea Ballerini will join as supporting acts.

A pre-sale will begin 11AM local time on Monday, September 17th for select subscribers to Clarkson's email newsletters.

Check out the full lineup of dates!

JAN 24: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA

JAN 25: Save Mart Center, Fresno, CA

JAN 26: STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA -

JAN 30: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

FEB 1: Gila River Arena, Glendale, AZ

FEB 7: Sprint Center, Kansas City, MO

FEB 8: BOK Center, Tulsa, OK

FEB 9: Landers Center, Southaven, MS

FEB 14: Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI

FEB 15: Resch Center, Green Bay, WI

FEB 16: Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN

FEB 21: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

FEB 22: Allstate Arena, Chicago, IL

FEB 23: Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis, MO

FEB 28: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

MAR 2: INTRUST Bank Arena, Wichita, KS

MAR 7: NYCB Live Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, NY

MAR 8: TD Garden, Boston, MA

MAR 9: PPL Center, Allentown, PA

MAR 14: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

MAR 15: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

MAR 16: Royal Farms Arena, Baltimore, MD

MAR 21: Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH

MAR 22: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

MAR 23: U.S. Bank Arena, Cincinnati, OH

MAR 28: Infinite Energy Arena, Duluth, GA

MAR 29: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

MAR 30: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC