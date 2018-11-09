Kelly Clarkson released a powerful cover of "Never Enough" from The Greatest Showman.

The 36-year-old singer said in an Instagram post Friday that she was "so happy" to record the song for The Greatest Showman - Reimagined album.

"So happy to be a part of The @greatestshowman: Reimagined! Hear my version of #NeverEnough today ahead of the full album next Friday!" she wrote.

Rebecca Ferguson's character, Swedish opera singer Jenny Lind, sang the song in The Greatest Showman. Loren Allred, who competed on The Voice in 2012, actually performed the original version.

"I am so honored to be a part of The Greatest Showman - Reimagined," Clarkson said in a statement to E! News. "'Never Enough" is a beautiful song and I hope y'all dig my version."

The Greatest Showman opened in theaters in December 2017. The movie musical featured Hugh Jackman as P.T. Barnum and co-starred Zac Efron, Michelle Williams and Zendaya.

Pink and Willow, her 7-year-old daughter with Carey Hart, also appear on The Greatest Showman - Reimagined album. The singer shared a video in October of herself and Willow recording "A Million Dreams."

The Greatest Showman - Reimagined is a companion album to the original movie. The album debuts Nov. 16 and will also feature Kesha, Sara Bareilles and Panic! at the Disco.

By Annie Martin, UPI.com

Copyright © 2018 United Press International, Inc. All Rights Reserved