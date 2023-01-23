Kelly Clarkson Won’t Be Photoshopped on Her Next Album Cover

For a singer-songwriter, sometimes a breakup in their relationship can ultimately lead to some great music. This was for sure the case for Kelly Clarkson and her upcoming album. You may wonder, what took her so long to put this new album out?

"It took a minute for me to be able to release this album because I had to get past it in order to talk about it," Clarkson said in a recent Instagram Live broadcast on the Kelly Clarkson Show account (quote via People).

The singer recently went through a pretty public, pretty nasty divorce, and while she knew it would lead to some great new musical content, she just needed some time to heal before getting to it.

"When my ex and I first separated, there were many emotions. It was hard," says Clarkson. "My producer and I were laughing yesterday because I was like, 'Remember that time we wrote, like, 25 songs in a week?' A lot of those are the ones that are on the album."

One detail that she revealed about the upcoming album is that the cover photo will be not edited or Photoshopped at all. She is proud to be able to say that it is completely her, in her natural state. In the past, Clarkson has not shied away from admitting her use of photo editing, and she is more than proud to show herself as-is on this next album cover.

"It felt like me. I was able to be free and be myself," she says. "You're gonna want [it] on a vinyl just for the picture alone... that's incredible and that's not photoshopped."

This will be the first full album of new songs from Kelly Clarkson since 2017. There's no date yet set for its release.