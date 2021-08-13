Kelly Clarkson Scores Prenup Win in Court Amid Divorce

Kelly Clarkson just scored a major legal victory in her divorce.

On Thursday (Aug. 12), TMZ reported that the singer received an email stating that her prenup was fully upheld by the judge overseeing her divorce case. The prenup reportedly "segregates all assets and income derived during her marriage to Brandon Blackstock."

According to the report, Clarkson allegedly learned of the news while on the set of The Voice, where she let out a scream in excitement.

Her and Blackstock's original prenuptial agreement segregates everything, meaning she will presumably retain possession of the Montana ranch that Blackstock is currently residing in. (This is also where the couple quarantined during 2020.)

For his part, Blackstock has been contesting the prenup and reportedly is seeking that any income his soon-to-be ex-wife earned during their nearly seven years of marriage be split with him.

Blackstock also testified that he wants to start a career in rodeo. He said that he is working full-time on the ranch and that he plans to become a full-time rancher and even sponsor rodeos.

In July, a judge required Clarkson to pay $195,601 per month in temporary spousal and child support, as well as $1.25 million to cover Blackstock's legal fees. However, Blackstock was responsible for making the roughly $81,000 monthly payments for the ranch.

Clarkson was awarded primary custody of their children, 7-year-old River and 5-year-old Remington. She recently filed official court documents to change her legal last name back to Clarkson. Meanwhile, her The Voice co-star Blake Shelton apparently removed Blackstock as his manager.