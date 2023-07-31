Kelly Clarkson Reacts to Fan’s Hilarious Hall Pass Sign: ‘If I Was Into Chicks…’

During a recent performance, Kelly Clarkson made one fan's dream come true by reading their sign in the crowd, and her NSFW candid reaction made the moment even more endearing.

While on stage at Planet Hollywood’s Bakkt Theater for the kickoff to her Las Vegas residency, Chemistry: An Intimate Evening with Kelly Clarkson, the "Breakaway" singer spotted a sign held up by a female fan that read, "My girlfriend gave me a hall pass for you."

"If I was into chicks, I’d take up the offer. I just unfortunately like d--ks," Clarkson joked as the crowd screamed and cheered in a video posted to Twitter.

"Same gurl…same," one fan jokingly replied in a quote-tweet.

"Kelly and I have *soomuch* in common," someone else wrote.

"Hahaha pop stars, they're just like us! I am loving the fact that Kelly Clarkson in her 40s is more unfiltered than ever," another fan tweeted.

Meanwhile, other fans latched on to Clarkson's use of the word "unfortunately."

"'Unfortunately.' "Girl. Same," one person tweeted alongside a laughing emoji.

During her performance, Clarkson also addressed the recent trend of concertgoers throwing random items at artists onstage. "If you're gonna throw s--t, throw diamonds," she quipped.

According to a TikTok video, someone did throw something onstage later in the performance, but it was a small doll rather than diamonds.

Clarkson's residency was meant to happen in 2020 but was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The residency now coincides with Clarkson's 10th studio album, which is a project full of breakup bangers after her split from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

In addition to her own scathing breakup tracks, Clarkson also performed a cover of Gayle's "abcdefu," which she also performed on her talk show during a segment called "Kellyoke."

In Clarkson's version, she altered the lyrics to reflect her 2021 divorce: "F--k you and your dad and the fact that you got half / And my broken heart, turn that s--t into art / F--k you and your view from the valley I bought too / You can all f--k off..."

Clarkson and Blackstock share two kids together: River Rose, 9, and Remington Alexander, 7.