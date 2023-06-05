Kelly Clarkson Shares ‘Red Flag’ About Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson opened up about her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, during an episode of her daytime talk show, revealing the "red flag" she says she didn't realize at the time they were married.

Clarkson was interviewing Carey Hart on the Kelly Clarkson Show on Friday (June 2) when he revealed that he gave his wife, Pink, a motorcycle that he had custom made as a "push present" after giving birth.

After Clarkson's other guest, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, explained that a push present is a gift a man gives to a woman after she gives birth to his child, Clarkson exclaimed, “She got a motorcycle? Screw you, Pink." (Quote via Us Weekly).

“I didn’t get a present," Clarkson said, adding, "Whatever. That should have been a red flag. I honestly don’t know that he knew (what a push present was)."

Clarkson married Blackstock, who was a top talent agent, in 2013. The couple have two children, River Rose and Remington Alexander.

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020, and the couple dragged back and forth through the courts over various issues for years, including a challenge to their prenuptial agreement and who would end up owning their ranch in Montana. They settled their divorce in March of 2022, and Clarkson retains primary custody of their children, while Blackstock gets to see them once a month.

Clarkson recently announced that she is moving from Los Angeles to New York City with her kids, and her talk show will go with her, moving production from California to New York. Clarkson is set to release a new album titled Chemistry on June 23, and many of the songs reportedly derive from her divorce and its aftermath.