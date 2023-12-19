Kelly Osbourne Shocks Her Family With Christmas Wish: ‘Oh, Here We Go’ (WATCH)

Kelly Osbourne wants plastic surgery for Christmas – despite her mom warning it left her looking like “Cyclops.”

The reality TV veteran, 39, revealed her desire to start getting cosmetic surgery on a new festive episode of "The Osbournes Podcast", on which she told her parents Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne and brother Jack about her wish.

She said: “I think I’ve decided what I want for Christmas.

Sharon, 71, sighed: “Oh, here we go,” before Kelly added as she patted her neck with both hands: “Plastic surgery.”

Watch the full episode, here:

Shocked Ozzy, 75, exclaimed: “Kelly. Don’t! Don’t start.”

Kelly, whose son Sidney, who she had with her 46-year-old Slipknot rocker boyfriend Sid Wilson, turned one in November, shouted back: “Well, I just think it’s my time!”

Sharon shook her head and said: “Too early.”

The matriarch's reaction sparked references to her history of plastic surgery, with Jack saying: “I’m pretty sure that you were…,” before he was cut off by Sharon.

READ MORE: 11 Celebrities Who Want to Cancel ‘Cancel Culture’

He added: “You were what? You were how old when you first started your journey down the road of cosmetic surgery?”

Sharon admitted: “Early forties,” with Jack adding: “Okay, well Kelly’s 39….”

Kelly, who recently admitted she went a little “too far” in her mission to shed her baby weight, stressed she wasn’t “bummed out” about heading towards 40.

She added: “I feel like when you’re 40 you get respected more.”

Ozzy who is healing from a string of back surgeries and dealing with a rare form of Parkinson’s, warned: “It goes by so quickly. And suddenly you’re 75 and you say, ‘How did I get here?’”

READ MORE: Ozzy Osbourne Had Tumor Removed From His Spine

Kelly’s plastic surgery wish comes despite her mom’s regrets about going under the knife.

Sharon has admitted in several interviews over the last few years that her 2021 facelift left her looking “like a Cyclops.”

She recently added to The Times newspaper the procedure was “the worst thing that I ever did.”