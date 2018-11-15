Kim Porter, Model And Diddy’s Ex-Girlfriend, Dead at 47

UPDATE (5:27PM ET): A representative for Porter has confirmed her death. A statement from the rep reads, "Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time."

ORIGINAL STORY: TMZ reports Kim Porter, the model and actress famously known for her on-and-off relationship with Sean "Diddy" Combs, and the mother of three of his children, has died at the age of 47.

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources say they received an emergency call to Porter's Los Angeles home around 12PM PT. Porter was reportedly in cardiac arrest when the emergency call was made. Porter was reportedly unresponsive when authorities arrived and later pronounced dead.

While it's still unclear what the actual cause of death is, sources close to Porter tell TMZ she had been suffering "flu-like symptoms, and possibly pneumonia, for several weeks."

Kim is survived by her four children, Christian Casey Combs, Jessie James Combs, D'Lila Star Combs with Diddy, and Quincy Brown with musician and producer Al B. Sure!