Do You Live in One of the Kinkiest U.S. States?

It has to be Nevada, right? After all, that's the home of Las Vegas, lovingly known as Sin City, America's playground for adults.

Last year, Nevada was actually number two! Can you believe that?

Even more surprising, according to the Daily Mail, last year's BedBible list, which describes itself as a source for product reviews, statistics, and education on sexual wellness, had Georgia ranked as the kinkiest state of all.

Oh my, what was happening in the Peach State?

Is Georgia still reigning in the world of kink?

According to the New York Post, Nevada is back, baby! At least according to SmutFinder.

If you're looking to spice up whatever needs spicing up, then Nevada is officially ranked as the kinkiest state in America.

SmutFinder’s five metrics were online searches for adult content, online searches for adult stores and related terms like “adult toys,” online searches for fetish-related terms such as pegging and BDSM, number of OnlyFans creators, and number of strip clubs.

Following Nevada comes Colorado, Oregon, Texas, and Wyoming, respectively.

As for the tamest state? Welcome to New Jersey.

YOUR BODY: Why It Does These Three Mysterious Things

I'm so beyond glad my work computer is blocked from Smutfinder and BedBible because who knows what sort of pop-ups would invade it. But don't worry, I still have access to your top and bottom 10.

It will be up to you to venture into the world of kink if you want to find out where your state lands if it didn't land in the top or bottom by clicking here.

TOP 10 KINKIEST STATES

Nevada

Colorado

Oregon

Texas

Wyoming

Washington

Montana

Florida

Alaska

Georgia

TOP 10 TAMEST STATES

New Jersey

Delaware

South Dakota

Maryland

Rhode Island

Connecticut

Wisconsin

New Mexico

Alabama

South Carolina

Do those tame states need a spanking? We know the kinkiest ones are already on it.

