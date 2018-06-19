Kit Harington Says He’s Going to Cut Off His Dreamy Locks After ‘Game of Thrones’ Is Over

Game of Thrones is nearing its end, and its stars are already saying their goodbyes amidst the last few weeks of shooting the final season. Though most of the cast is basking in nostalgia, one actor is thinking ahead to the future.

Kit Harington admittedly would like to rid himself of Jon Snow as soon as the show is over.

“I’d like to step away and enjoy the obscurity, cut my hair, make myself less recognizable as the character, and go do and some other things with a completely new look and tone,” the 31-year-old actor told Entertainment Weekly.

And when he says cut, he means cut, describing his ideal length as “short-short.” As for the beard? “[That] will be harder to get rid of — I quite like the beard," he confessed. "I like having the long hair and beard both, but it will be like ritualistic thing. I can’t go into my next role looking the same. This role was brilliant, but I’ll need to get rid of Jon Snow.”

Harington did have a taste of short hair when he chopped off his locks in between seasons five and six to help convince fans Snow was dead and gone. But other than that, he's been rockin' the Jon Snow 'do since 2011.