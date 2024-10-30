We love to pull out our comfy sweaters, favorite boots, flowing scarves, and puffer vests for the fall and winter seasons. Add a knit hat with that fluffy ball or pompom on top, and we're set for crisp, cool weather.

There are so many styles and colors of hats to wear during fall and winter that it's hard to own just one. After all, hats are sometimes part of our outfits with a side of warmth.

However, if you thought those balls on tops of various knit hats were purely a fashion statement of fun, it's not how they started at all.

I remember my grandfather telling me that those pompoms helped cushion the heads of sailors and crewmen on ships. The close quarters and design of tight hallways and plenty of stairs all made of metal made it easy for those guys to hit their heads, especially below deck.

The ball kept the bruising and pain to a minimum.

However, apparently, that's a misnomer. According to the Interesting Facts website, those pompoms were placed there to hide a big thread that just hung there after the weaving process. Yes, it all had to do with looks and style, after all, thanks to French sailors, of course.

French naval authorities found the dangling wool thread to be rather ugly, so they instructed sailors to create and graft a red pompom to the top of their bachi (which is maritime slang for a flat sailor’s cap akin to a beret or bonnet).

Clearly, today, we don't need those fluffy balls on top to hide threads or even cushion our heads. It's all about whimsical style.

