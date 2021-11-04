Kristen Stewart Really Wants Guy Fieri to Officiate Her Wedding

Kristen Stewart wants to take her nuptials to Flavortown!

On Thursday (Nov. 4), the Twilight alum stopped by The Today Show to promote her new movie, Spencer. Speaking to Hota Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, the actress addressed her recent engagement to Dylan Meyer, as well as her desire to have Food Network star Guy Fieri officiate the upcoming wedding, which Stewart recently revealed to Howard Stern.

During their chat, Kotb and Guthrie surprised Stewart with a video message from Fieri himself. "I've heard from the Flavortown grapevine that you're looking for a sweet, spikey haired officiant for your wedding," he said in the clip. "I'm all in."

"Oh my God," Stewart exclaimed, adding that she would "absolutely" love to take him up on his offer.

However, she also questioned if his offer was 100 percent serious. "Do you know where he lives? What's his address?" Stewart joked. "I'm like, 'Does he live in L.A.? We should talk about this.'"

During her appearance on the morning talk show, Stewart also revealed that the proposal actually happened months before she and Meyer made their engagement public.

"The funny thing is even Dylan's dad sent us an email congratulating us," she revealed. "He was like, 'Girls! So happy for you.' [We were like,] 'You were at the engagement party months ago!'"

Stewart first spoke about her future wedding ceremony on The Howard Stern Show, where she said that she and Meyer will most likely perform the ceremony themselves, but that they do have a dream officiant in mind.

"We did hear that Guy Fieri from the Food Network officiates a lot of gay weddings," Stewart explained. "So, the idea of that man — that sweet, sweet spikey headed man — coming to our wedding and officiating it, it just makes me laugh so much."