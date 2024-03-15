Man Arrested at Movie Theater After Being Caught With Exposed Penis During New Kristen Stewart Film

A man was arrested for exposing himself at a movie theater in Michigan during a screening of Kristen Stewart's new film, Love Lies Bleeding.

The man was found with his penis exposed at a movie theater in Southgate, Mich., on March 14.

Police responded after receiving a call informing them that a man had fallen asleep with his penis out during a screening of Love Lies Bleeding.

In a censored image of the shocking scene taken by a fellow moviegoer and obtained by TMZ, the man appears to be passed out in the theater, surrounding by half-empty bottles. His hands appear to be grasping his genitals, and his pants are pulled slightly down.

One alleged eyewitness claimed the man masturbated during the screening and then fell asleep.

However, police have not confirmed the reports and shared only that the man was arrested for intoxication.

Authorities also found illegal substances on the man, whose identity has not been revealed to the public.

Love Lies Bleeding was directed by Rose Glass, who has directed such films as Storm House, Room 55 and Saint Maud.

Set in the '80s, Love Lies Bleeding is a romantic thriller that follows the relationship between a bodybuilder and a gym manager who comes from a crime family.



The film stars Stewart alongside Ed Harris, Dave Franco, Katy O'Brian and Jena Malone.

The movie was released in the U.S. on March 8.