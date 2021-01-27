Kristen Stewart Looks Uncanny as Princess Diana in Upcoming ‘Spencer’ Film: PHOTO

Kristen Stewart truly looks like a young Princess Diana in the first still from the upcoming movie, Spencer.

On Wednesday (January 27), principal photography was released that shows the Twilight alum as the late princess—and the resemblance is striking.

The film originally received criticism after not casting a British actress as the iconic and beloved royal, with many saying that Stewart looked nothing like Diana. However, much of the fan response to the new image has been positive.

See Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in Spencer, below:

NEON

The upcoming movie will tell the story of one specific weekend of Princess Diana's life, taking place during the 1992 Christmas holiday at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk alongside the Royal Family. During the weekend, she realizes that she does not want to be married to Prince Charles or become the country's future queen.

According to Deadline, filming has begun in Germany and will later take place in the U.K. Along with the first image, it was announced that Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris have joined the cast. It is unknown which characters the three new additions will play.

It's rumored the film's official release will take place in late 2021 or 2022. August 31, 2022, will mark the 25th anniversary of Diana's death.

See all of the fan reactions, below.