For $20 You Can Hang a La Croix Can Ornament on Your Tree This Year

Obsessed with La Croix and Christmas? Your dreams have come true. Now you can deck the halls with cans of La Croix... for $20 a pop.

La Croix is selling a line of Christmas ornaments priced at $19.50 each on their company website. The ornament comes in three different varieties: Tangerine, Hi-Biscus and Key Lime.

The ornaments look remarkably similar to the actual cans—so much so that fans of the popular sparkling beverage have taken to using actual empty cans of La Croix and putting them in between the tree branches to create their own homemade ornaments.

The company store also features other gifts with its cans and logo, including bags, lanyards, air fresheners, enamel pins, shirts, dog collars and more.

But if you're feeling really glitzy and want to spend $28 (originally $31.98), Target is also selling their own version of La Croix ornaments. The 3-inch glitter ornament is a different take on the classic cans. "Fa La La Croix" each can reads. The ornament comes in Lime, Tangerine, Lemon, Berry and Pamplemousse, though the ornaments are currently sold out online.

See consumer reactions to La Croix's new ornaments, below.