Yes, Lamborghini’s Latest Luxury Vehicle is a Baby Stroller

Finding the perfect baby stroller for your newborn can be as competitive as interviewing for elementary schools when your toddler is just two years old.

Enter the latest in super strollers that's so exclusive the price isn't even listed yet, but you know it's going to cost a few mortgage payments.

The Baby Dior is the priciest on the market right now at over $7,700 for the luxury bassinet.

Baby carriages are actually called pushchairs in the U.K. and Lamborghini is calling their Automobili Lamborghini super stroller the Reef AL Arancio according to the Silver Cross Baby website.

Silver Cross is the premiere baby buggy in all the British land, around for more than 150 years. Now it's teamed up with Lamborghini because why not release the world's most exclusive pushchair.

Here's the video set to nothing but alternative rock coolness.

The Reef AL Arancio goes on sale in early 2025 and is born to perform according to it's website with only 500 available. So if you want one, you have to start out by registering your interest on its website.

It's being touted as an extraordinary driving experience that's born to perform.

Discover the exhilarating fusion of luxury fabric design and precision engineering, embodying the authentic DNA of two iconic brands: born to perform at every turn.

I guess it's never too early to introduce kids to the need for speed and exclusivity if it's in your budget. After all, didn't we just witness a five-year-old break the speed record driving a Lamborghini Revuelto.

