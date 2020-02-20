Lana Del Rey Cancels European Headlining Tour

Lana Del Rey has canceled her upcoming tour that was set to kick off tomorrow (February 21).

"Sorry to let everyone down so last minute but this illness has taken me by surprise and have totally lost my singing voice," the 34-year-old said in a statement to BBC on Thursday (February 20).

"The doctor has advised four weeks off for the moment," she continued. "I hate to let everyone down but I need to get well. Love Lana."

At the time of the publication of this article, she has not announced the cancellation on her social media accounts. However, the O2 Arena in London tweeted the cancelation. "CANCELLATION: It’s with regret that Lana Del Rey has been forced to cancel her upcoming EU/UK tour due to illness," the arena wrote. "Customers are advised to contact their original point of purchase for refund enquiries."

The tour was set to include shows in London, Paris, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Berlin and conclude on March 3.

This spring, the singer is still set to perform at three back to back Lollapalooza South American dates, Coachella, Hangout Fest and Bonnaroo.