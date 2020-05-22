Lana Del Rey Hits Back at Critics Who Called Her ‘Racist’ Amid Recent Controversy

Lana Del Rey has responded to criticism towards the controversial social media statement she released earlier this week.

The 34-year-old singer shared two Instagram Stories and Instagram comments where she addressed the backlash she faced from her original Instagram post she shared on Wednesday (May 20). Critics called Del Rey's original remarks, in which she implied her struggle in the music industry was more intensely scrutinized than that of black musicians like Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat, "racist."

"To be clear because I knowwwwww you love to twist things," she first wrote in the comments section of her original post. "I f-----g love these singers and know them. that is why I mentioned them."

She added, "I would also like to have some of the same freedom of expression without judgment of hysteria."

“Bro. This is sad to make it about a WOC [Women of color] issue when I’m talking about my favorite singers," she continued in an Instagram Story. "I could’ve literally said anyone but I picked my favorite f-----g people.”

Del Rey clarified that she was not speaking about race when comparing herself to the other women in music.

"And this is the problem with society today, not everything is about whatever you want it to be," she explained. "It’s exactly the point of my post—there are certain women that culture doesn’t want to have a voice it may not have to do with race I don’t know what it has to do with. I don’t care anymore but don’t ever ever ever ever bro- call me racist because that is b------t.”

She concluded her series of posts by reiterating that she was not speaking about race. "When I said people who look like me—I meant the people who don’t look strong or necessarily smart, or like they’re in control etc. it’s about advocating for a more delicate personality, not for white woman—thanks for the Karen comments tho. V helpful," Del Rey wrote.

See the comments, below.