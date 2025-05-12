Spotted Lanternflies Are Hatching so Kill Them Fast When You See Them

'Tis the season for these big, beautiful bugs to wake up from their winter naps and start wreaking havoc.

May and June are the main months when spotted lanternflies start hatching, and it's crucial that you smush them when you can. Don't ever feel guilty for killing these moth-like bugs at all.

According to USA Today, sightings of this invasive species from Asia have been slowly growing across the country, and that's not good. Lanternflies are wreaking havoc on our trees and plants. Whether it's our parks or individual gardens, the infestation is getting worse as the spotted lanternfly population grows.

While they started in the northeastern part of the country during the pandemic, they've now spread into the Midwest and the South, and are showing up on the scene in the western part of the country now.

All states are at risk, especially any state with vineyards. According to USA Today, the spotted lanternfly can decimate grapevines and destroy other lucrative crops like apples, almonds, walnuts, cherries, hops, and peaches.

According to Cornell University, mating season starts in late August, and egg-laying season is from September through November, so the more you kill by September, the better.

Transportation by human activity is the most common form of movement and the main reason SLF populations have not been contained. Spotted lanternflies are common hitchhikers at all life stages, but adults and egg masses are the most common.

Adults will hitchhike on cars and trucks, which is causing the massive infestation across the country, while they can lay eggs on any surface.

According to the Best Life website, our ecosystems work because of the delicate balance of the organisms that live in them. So when a non-native species enters the equation, it can have a disastrous effect, making that ecosystem vulnerable.

