A Fan-Favorite Is Returning to ‘Law & Order: SVU’—and It’s About Time

After a noticeable absence, a beloved character is making their return to the squad room on Law & Order: SVU.

According to Variety, Amanda Rollins, played by actress Kelli Giddish, is rejoining the team as a series regular in the upcoming 27th season.

Giddish joined the NBC crime drama in season 13 and departed midway through season 24 for a teaching job at Fordham University.

The detective made several guest appearances in seasons 25 and 26. Now, being back full-time, viewers can see the marriage between Rollins and ADA Sonny Carisi Jr. (Peter Scanavino) play out in real time.

NBC recently announced that SVU is back for a record-breaking 27th season. Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T and Scanavino will reprise their roles in the hit series.

Octavio Pisano, who plays Detective Joe Velasco, and Juliana Aidén Martinez, who played Detective Kate Silva, will depart the NBC series after Season 26.

Hargitay told NBC Insider that she loves her job even after more than two decades.

"I love going to work every day. I love the community that I'm in. I love my cast, my crew, and I love the intimacy of it all and the fact that we work in a culture that says, 'Let's do the work, let's have a fun time, and best idea wins.' It is such a team," she told the outlet.

"It is such an incredible team, and we rely so much on each other. We're a unit. It's so sacred to me," Hargitay added.

The original Law & Order is also officially returning for its milestone 25th season.

Meanwhile, NBC has extended its partnership with SVU Executive Producer Dick Wolf, renewing all three of his "One Chicago" series: Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med.