Lea Michele Slams ‘Sad’ Rumor That She Can’t Read

Lea Michele is now taking on a rumor that claims that she cannot read.

Mere days before she is set to appear in Broadway's Funny Girl, the former Glee actress is putting that rumor to rest.

Speaking to the New York Times, she said: "I went to ‘Glee' every single day; I knew my lines every single day."

She continued: "And then there's a rumor online that I can't read or write? It's sad. It really is. I think often if I were a man, a lot of this wouldn't be the case."

However, she remains set on the future and isn't worried about worried about the accolades that may or may not come with it.

"You might think that's the biggest piece of bull that I'm going to say to you all day," she said. "But I really don't care about that at this point. It's just about being able to play this part."

But where did this rumor about her not being able to read begin exactly? Well, according to i-D, the rumor can be traced back to 2017 when Jaye Hunt and Robert Ackerman did a deep dive into Naya Rivera's book Sorry Not Sorry on their podcast One More Thing.

As for what part of the book that they focused on, the pair fixated on a section of the book in which Rivera shares that, during the filming of Glee, Michele had refused to improvise with guest star Tim Conway.

This event led them to look for a response to the claims that she refused to improvise and made his granddaughter cry, however, they couldn't find anything.

This made them question if Michele had truly engaged with Rivera's memoir, saying: "Maybe she can’t read so she can’t read the book."

That sentence inspired a video on Facebook that was entitled Lea Michele Is Illiterate. The video has since been taken down, but not before the rumor spread across all social media platforms.