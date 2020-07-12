Lea Michele Deletes Her Twitter Account Amid Trolling Concerning Naya Rivera’s Disappearance

Lea Michele has deleted her Twitter account.

Michele's Twitter account disappeared on Saturday (July 11) night, according to The Independent. Although she has not spoken out about the reasoning behind the deletion of the account, social media users have bombarded her mentions for the last few days for not speaking out about her former Glee co-star, Naya Rivera's disappearance.

Rivera disappeared on Wednesday (July 8) while on a boat trip in Lake Piru with her 4-year-old son Josey. Josey told authorities that his mother went swimming and never returned.

Fans criticized Michele for not speaking out, as almost all of the other Glee stars shared their thoughts and prayers with social media.

Rivera wrote about Michele in her 2016 memoir, Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes and Growing Up. Rivera clarified that there was no feud with the pair but it was a difficult work environment.

'We are both strong willed and competitive – not just with each other but with everyone – and that's not a good mixture," she wrote. "As Santana moved from a background character to one with bigger plot lines and more screen time. I think Rachel – erm, I mean Lea – didn't like sharing the spotlight."

"'If I'd complained about anyone or anything, she'd assumed I was b---hing about her," she continued. "Soon, she started to ignore me, and eventually it got to the point where she didn't say a word to me for all of season 6."

Michele and Rivera seemed to have squashed any beef they may have had, Rivera congratulated Michele on her recent pregnancy.