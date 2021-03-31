Naya Rivera’s Final Film Role Is Voicing Catwoman: Here’s What We Know

Naya Rivera‘s final posthumous film role has been revealed: the late star will voice Catwoman in the upcoming two-part Batman: The Long Halloween.

On Wednesday (March 31), Warner Bros. Animation announced that Rivera recorded her voice for the character of Selina Kyle and her alter ego Catwoman for the upcoming film, Batman: The Long Halloween, Part 1 and Part 2. Rivera finished her voice acting work on the project prior to her passing on July 2, 2020.

The animated two-part film is based on the DC comic series and its characters from the 1996 and 1997 series. The project will follow Batman as he hunts down a serial killer named Holiday who kills every month on a national holiday.

The Batman cast features an all-star lineup: Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles will play Batman, while Harvey Dent will be voiced by Josh Duhamel. Other cast members include Titus Welliver as Carmine Falcone, Billy Burke as James Gordon, David Dastmalchian as Calendar Man, Troy Baker as Joker, Amy Landecker as Barbara Gordon, Julie Nathanson as Gilda Dent, Jack Quaid as Alberto, Fred Tatasciore as Solomon Grundy and Alastair Duncan as Alfred.

The movie does not have an official release date but is reported to debut in the spring or summer 2021. The film is rated PG-13 for violence, bloody images, language and brief smoking. The movie is seemingly set for a straight-to-DVD release as it was produced by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and DC.

Aside from the upcoming film, Rivera posthumously appeared as a judge on the television show Sugar Rush. Rivera also appeared as herself on the "Blannibal Quits" episode of Comedy Central's The Eric Andre Show.