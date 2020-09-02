Big Sean Says He Wouldn’t Have Made Song About Naya Rivera If He Knew She Would Pass Away Tragically

Big Sean revealed that he regrets creating his infamous song, "IDFWU," about his ex-fiancée Naya Rivera.

In an interview with Vulture published Tuesday (September 1), the rapper opened up about his ex's passing for the first time. He also spoke about his song, which was written about Rivera.

The reporter asked if he would have still made the song knowing that she would have passed away so soon. "That’s a tough question to answer because I’m still processing a lot of that," he said.

"I don’t feel comfortable talking about it because I want to respect her," he continued. "She’s made such an impact on people, and she’s done so many great things in her life and her career that it was hurtful to even have that [song] be associated with her."

While most people would consider it a "diss song," he claimed that "it wasn't a diss to her." Sean also said that he played the song for her. "She knew about it, and she liked it," he added. "We had a breakup that was very public, and we were young and we forgave each other and moved on from that. If I would have known something this tragic would have happened, I would have never made the song."

Rivera and Sean began dating in early 2013 and were engaged by October 2013. In April 2014, Sean broke off the engagement.

On July 8, Rivera went missing while out boating on Lake Piru with her 4-year-old son Josey. Her body was found by search and rescue teams on July 13. She was laid to rest in a private funeral on July 24.